The Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. 1,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10.

About The Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

