Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

NXST opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.