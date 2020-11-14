JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) Trading Up 1.8%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 622.94 ($8.14). Approximately 531,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 279,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($8.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) news, insider David Graham bought 3,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Up 0.3%
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Up 0.3%
Vienna Insurance Group Trading 6% Higher
Vienna Insurance Group Trading 6% Higher
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading 14.3% Higher
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading 14.3% Higher
FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark
Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report