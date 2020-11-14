JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) Trading Up 1.8%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 622.94 ($8.14). Approximately 531,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 279,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($8.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) news, insider David Graham bought 3,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

