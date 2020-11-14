CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) Trading Down 1.4%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE:CTEK)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.45. 77,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 327,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

