Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK) Shares Up 5.3%

Nov 14th, 2020

Danakali Limited (DNK.L) (LON:DNK)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.64 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.64 ($0.30). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The firm has a market cap of $71.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.89.

Danakali Limited (DNK.L) Company Profile (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

