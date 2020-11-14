Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Down 7%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.45 and last traded at $80.70. Approximately 442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.