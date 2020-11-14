FY2020 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Repay in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Repay by 70.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $490,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 189,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $231,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

