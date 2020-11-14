Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) a €145.00 Price Target

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VAR1. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varta AG (VAR1.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.50 ($128.82).

Varta AG (VAR1.F) stock opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Varta AG has a 12-month low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 12-month high of €138.70 ($163.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

