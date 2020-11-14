Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAR1. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.50 ($128.82).

VAR1 stock opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.98. Varta AG has a 52 week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52 week high of €138.70 ($163.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

