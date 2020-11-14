Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) Insider Fraser McIntyre Buys 130 Shares of Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre bought 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £341.90 ($446.69).

SCF stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

