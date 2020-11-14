Insider Buying: The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 817 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £147.06 ($192.13).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Carolyn Ferguson purchased 22 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($195.17).

LON:GOG opened at GBX 836 ($10.92) on Friday. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 604.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 822.65. The firm has a market cap of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0011909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

