United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Independent Research

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTDI. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €32.52 ($38.26) on Thursday. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

