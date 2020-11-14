Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) Insider John Glasgow Acquires 8,411 Shares of Stock

Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) insider John Glasgow bought 8,411 shares of Yü Group PLC (YU.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.77 ($11,758.26).

LON:YU opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.65. Yü Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 144.50 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

Get Yü Group PLC (YU.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Yü Group PLC (YU.L) in a report on Monday, August 10th.

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to YÃ¼ Group PLC in February 2016.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group PLC (YU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group PLC (YU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.