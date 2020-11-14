Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($4.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

