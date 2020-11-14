Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Insider J B. Annear Buys 5,000 Shares

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) insider J B. Annear purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 98.04 ($1.28) on Friday. Concurrent Technologies Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.96.

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

