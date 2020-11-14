Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Insider J B. Annear Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) insider J B. Annear purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 98.04 ($1.28) on Friday. Concurrent Technologies Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.96.

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dacotah Banks Stock Price Up 3.7%
Dacotah Banks Stock Price Up 3.7%
Birks Group Shares Up 2.2%
Birks Group Shares Up 2.2%
Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Price Up 0.6%
Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Price Up 0.6%
Nesco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts
Nesco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts
Gamesys Group plc Shares Down 2.1%
Gamesys Group plc Shares Down 2.1%
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report