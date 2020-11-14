ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Independent Research

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.19 ($7.28).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.10. ElringKlinger AG has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €11.34 ($13.34).

About ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

