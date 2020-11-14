ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Independent Research

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.19 ($7.28).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.10. ElringKlinger AG has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €11.34 ($13.34).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

