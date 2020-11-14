Bank of America Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €3.90 ($4.58) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.86.

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Analyst Recommendations for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

