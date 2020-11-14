Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €42.00 ($49.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.08. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.