PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

