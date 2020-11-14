Beacon Securities Upgrades Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) to Buy

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE:OSI opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33. Osino Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 23.70 and a current ratio of 23.82.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

