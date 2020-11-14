Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$35.00 by Benchmark

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has been given a C$35.00 target price by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEED. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$32.06 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

