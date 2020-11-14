Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 54 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 54 target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 51.56.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

