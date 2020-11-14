Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 390 by UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 390 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 388 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 382.23.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.