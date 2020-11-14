Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 345 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 345 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 382.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

