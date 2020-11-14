Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 375 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 382.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

