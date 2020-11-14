Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.27 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

