FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

SAPMF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saipem has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Earnings History and Estimates for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Price Target Raised to C$31.00
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Price Target Raised to C$31.00
Lafargeholcim PT Set at CHF 54 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Lafargeholcim PT Set at CHF 54 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 390 by UBS Group
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 390 by UBS Group
Zurich Insurance Group Given a CHF 345 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Zurich Insurance Group Given a CHF 345 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 375 by Royal Bank of Canada
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 375 by Royal Bank of Canada
Comparing Sibanye Stillwater and Its Competitors
Comparing Sibanye Stillwater and Its Competitors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report