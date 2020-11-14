FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

SAPMF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saipem has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

