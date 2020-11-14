Financial Contrast: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions -7.66% -10.48% -5.20% Intrusion 5.88% 44.12% 9.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Intrusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $33.82 million 0.32 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Intrusion $13.64 million 12.87 $4.47 million $0.28 37.04

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions.

Summary

Intrusion beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions segment offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

