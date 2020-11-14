Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) vs. Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Head to Head Contrast

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Piedmont Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -39.29

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Standard Ventures and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 57.86%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Gold Standard Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.