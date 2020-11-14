FY2020 EPS Estimates for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Raised by B. Riley

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of StarTek in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.53 on Friday. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.96.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 286.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 93.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

