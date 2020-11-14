KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.77 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,193 shares of company stock worth $3,895,942 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.