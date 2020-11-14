Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Smith & Nephew in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

