FY2020 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLNO. Guggenheim started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

