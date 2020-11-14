Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprout Social, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sprout Social in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,774.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 206.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,711,880 shares of company stock worth $103,777,847 in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.