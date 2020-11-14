Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sprout Social, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPT)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sprout Social in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,774.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 206.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,711,880 shares of company stock worth $103,777,847 in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Co. Decreased by William Blair
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Co. Decreased by William Blair
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta AG a €145.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta AG a €145.00 Price Target
Varta AG Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Varta AG Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Schroder Income Growth Fund plc Insider Fraser McIntyre Buys 130 Shares of Stock
Schroder Income Growth Fund plc Insider Fraser McIntyre Buys 130 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: The Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: The Go-Ahead Group plc Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock
United Internet AG Given a €38.00 Price Target at Independent Research
United Internet AG Given a €38.00 Price Target at Independent Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report