FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Extended Stay America, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Extended Stay America in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

