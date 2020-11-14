Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

