FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Silk Road Medical, Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $396,242.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,274,573. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

