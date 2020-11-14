Brokers Issue Forecasts for Service Properties Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

SVC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

