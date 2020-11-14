FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Raised by Analyst

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

TSE APS opened at C$7.07 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of $628.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

