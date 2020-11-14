Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.14. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

