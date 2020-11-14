FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Silk Road Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,326,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,798 shares of company stock worth $6,274,573. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 50.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $233,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

