Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

