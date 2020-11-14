China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) versus Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Financial Analysis

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for China Crescent Enterprises and Allot Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allot Communications has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Allot Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications $110.10 million 3.42 -$8.66 million ($0.32) -33.44

China Crescent Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allot Communications.

Risk & Volatility

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications -7.34% -7.71% -4.85%

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

