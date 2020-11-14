Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) alerts:

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.03 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.07. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

About Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.