Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.03 million.
Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.07. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.
About Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)
Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
