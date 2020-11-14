FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Issued By William Blair

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talend in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.88). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Talend’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $189,572 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

