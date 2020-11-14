BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Insider Ollie Oliveira Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £34,640 ($45,257.38).

Ollie Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,540 ($16,383.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,670 ($15,246.93).

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) stock opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.22 million and a PE ratio of 53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 412.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.55 ($5.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.53%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.