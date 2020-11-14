Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.44. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

NFLX stock opened at $482.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.47.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,669 shares of company stock valued at $141,537,766. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

