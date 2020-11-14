Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) stock opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

