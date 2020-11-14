Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Insider Christopher Ambler Purchases 9,638 Shares

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79).

FSFL opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.53 million and a PE ratio of -54.47. The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.03 ($1.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)’s payout ratio is currently -368.42%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

