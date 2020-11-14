Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

